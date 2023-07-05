Kowal Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,377 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $44.68.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

