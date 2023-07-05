Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 43,490 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 397.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,652 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,613,000.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

