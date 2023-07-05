Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 467 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 467 ($5.93). 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.60).

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.06, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.63), for a total transaction of £700.40 ($888.95). 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

