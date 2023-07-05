Kooman & Associates Has $223,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in GSK were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 1,258,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

