Kooman & Associates Buys 68,062 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 443.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

