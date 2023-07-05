Kooman & Associates Acquires 868,753 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 426.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.0% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned about 1.01% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 337,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

