Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.0 %

PHG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 571,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

