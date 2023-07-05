KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $157,754.54 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. KOK has a market cap of $5.67 million and $157,754.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,501.59 or 1.00011805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01240596 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $141,791.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

