Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KITW stock opened at GBX 309.80 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 0.74. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 341.57 ($4.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.25.

In related news, insider David Brind sold 500,000 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.11), for a total value of £1,620,000 ($2,056,098.49). Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.95) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

