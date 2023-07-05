Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

KTRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 107,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.99. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.00.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.84). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

About Kintara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

