Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 0.7%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.01. 204,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 343,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 479,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,745.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,876,331.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,204,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 479,909 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,745.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.