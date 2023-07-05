Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 6147434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

