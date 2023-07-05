Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 753 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. 413,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

