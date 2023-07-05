Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE MO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. 1,185,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,382. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

