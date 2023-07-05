Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

