Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 855,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,127. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

