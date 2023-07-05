Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kestrel Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

