Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:KEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 8,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kenon has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenon by 237.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kenon by 432.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,061 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kenon by 117.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kenon by 10.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

