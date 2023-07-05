Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.60

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

