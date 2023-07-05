Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

