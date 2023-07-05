Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 214,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,072. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

