Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $104,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISVFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,015 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

