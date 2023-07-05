Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

