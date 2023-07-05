Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.