Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
JGHAF stock remained flat at $35.00 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
