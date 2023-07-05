Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF stock remained flat at $35.00 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.