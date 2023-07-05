JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 164,835 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

