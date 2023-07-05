JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is West Michigan Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 686,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,190. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

