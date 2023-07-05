Joseph B. Hayek Sells 21,100 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WOR traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 130,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,726. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

