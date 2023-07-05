John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HTD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 54,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.