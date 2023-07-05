JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.41

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 8769670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 827,433 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 186,250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,967 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.