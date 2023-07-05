Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth $260,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

