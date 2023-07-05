JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.67 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.87) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of £7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,866.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.12) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.03) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.38 ($4.43).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

