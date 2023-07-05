Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.