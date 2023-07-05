Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 349,967 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.