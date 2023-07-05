Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 12,716,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,508,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

