Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. 688,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

