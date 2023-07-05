Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.