Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 870,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

