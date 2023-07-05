Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,970 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 110,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,995. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

