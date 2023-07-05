James C. Zelter Sells 11,093 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 1,798,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

