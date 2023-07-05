ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.93

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.93 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 70.04 ($0.89). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 70.84 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,231,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.68).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.25 million, a P/E ratio of -465.60 and a beta of 1.88.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

