Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. 2,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 77,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$274.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -1.01.
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
