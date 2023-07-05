iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.70

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.70 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 32494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $694.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

