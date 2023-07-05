iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

