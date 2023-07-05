iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.76

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 55604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $732.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

