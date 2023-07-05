iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.30

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.30 and last traded at $143.77, with a volume of 320406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.25.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

