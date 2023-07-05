iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 26,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

