iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 81,793 shares.The stock last traded at $66.41 and had previously closed at $66.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $530 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.