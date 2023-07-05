iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 81,793 shares.The stock last traded at $66.41 and had previously closed at $66.67.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $530 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
