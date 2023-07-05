iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

