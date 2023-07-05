iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
